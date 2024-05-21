GNMTA express frustration over delayed allowances despite Bawumia's assurance

Dr. Bawumia promised that the allowances would be released on May 16

The Ghana Nurses and Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) has expressed frustration that its members have not received their allowances, despite Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s assurance that 13 months’ arrears would be paid.

During a meeting with nurses and midwives on May 14, the Vice President announced that the Finance Ministry would transfer over GH¢177 million to cover the nursing trainees' allowances by Thursday, May 16, 2024.



Pascal Adombillah, the president of GNMTA, told Citi News that the association and its members are tired of the ongoing delays.

"As of now, we have not received any updates regarding the allowances. There is usually clear communication about the payment dates. Considering the situation, we have had enough. Even the Vice President stated that the allowances would be paid by Thursday. We have not received any information or updates about the payment or whether the funds have been released to the Control and Accountant General’s Department for distribution to the students."