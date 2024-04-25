GNPC allegedly involved in $1 million corruption scandal over vehicle procurement

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is reportedly embroiled in a corruption scandal involving a staggering one million dollars concerning a dubious contract with a South African company for vehicle procurement.

The scandal has raised concerns, with accusations of mismanagement and reckless spending by the institution.



The controversy arose when board members approved the purchase of over 50 vehicles from Klataa Company Limited in South Africa, a departure from the usual procurement process with Toyota Ghana.



This decision resulted in a cost difference of approximately 10 million Ghana cedis, sparking outrage among senior staff and the public.



A member of the senior staff association criticized the decision to award the contract through sole sourcing, questioning the logic behind choosing a South African company over local dealers like Toyota Ghana.

The move has been viewed as contrary to the government's efforts to promote local industries and create employment.



Norbert Gborgbortsi, the convener for Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Ghana, condemned the act and urged government agencies to prioritize local companies that have received government support. He called for immediate action to reverse the decision and prevent further losses to the state.



Gborgbortsi also called for the dissolution of the GNPC Board, accusing them of colluding with the former CEO to incur significant debts.



He warned the new CEO, Mr. Joseph Abuabu Dazie, to be vigilant against corruption and to reject any dubious contracts that could harm the institution's reputation and financial standing.