GNPC staff threaten protest over proposed salary increase for Managing Director

Opoku-Ahwene Danquah

Senior staff members of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), organized under the group "Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Ghana," plan to protest if the board approves a proposed salary increase of over 100% for the current Managing Director, Mr. Opoku-Ahwene Danquah.

The protest aims to draw attention to concerns about unnecessary expenditures, potential further indebtedness for the corporation, and the high allowances and expenses associated with Mr. Opoku-Ahwene Danquah's role.

The group questions the proposed increase, highlighting the financial challenges faced by GNPC, and calls on relevant commissions to reject the proposal.