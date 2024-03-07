News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
1

GNPC staff threaten protest over proposed salary increase for Managing Director

Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, GNPC CEO Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, GNPC CEO Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, GNPC CEOIM Opoku-Ahwene Danquah

Thu, 7 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Senior staff members of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), organized under the group "Aggrieved Public Sector Workers Ghana," plan to protest if the board approves a proposed salary increase of over 100% for the current Managing Director, Mr. Opoku-Ahwene Danquah.

The protest aims to draw attention to concerns about unnecessary expenditures, potential further indebtedness for the corporation, and the high allowances and expenses associated with Mr. Opoku-Ahwene Danquah's role.

The group questions the proposed increase, highlighting the financial challenges faced by GNPC, and calls on relevant commissions to reject the proposal.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live