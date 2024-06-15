GPCC Vice President charges youth to be creative

Dr Gordon Kisseih

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, has urged the youth to focus on developing creative skills to support Ghana's development agenda.

He emphasized that the surest path to sustainable employment is not waiting for a job, but applying innovative skills and talents to create decent job opportunities.



He encouraged the youth to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship, citing examples of successful individuals who ventured into the unknown and achieved success.

He stressed the importance of having a mindset of innovation and entrepreneurship, rather than relying on others for jobs and livelihoods.



