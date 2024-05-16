GPHA condemns altercation between its security personnel and Immigration officers

The confrontation resulted in the tearing of the uniform belonging to an officer

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has expressed disapproval of the recent altercation that transpired at the Tema port involving its security personnel and officers from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The clash, which unfolded on Monday, May 13, drew condemnation from the GPHA, underscoring its commitment to the safety and security of all stakeholders.



The confrontation erupted when GPHA security officials stationed at the Meridian Port Services (MPS) purportedly entered the GIS office at MPS with the intention of apprehending two officers following a dispute during routine vessel checks on the MSC DYMPHNA at the Tema Port.



Tensions escalated as GPHA security personnel insisted on conducting searches on the immigration officers, prompting objections from the GIS inspector. The GIS officer contended that while bag searches were permissible, body searches, especially by male security personnel, were not sanctioned.



The GPHA emphasized that such resistance to searches contradicted the Standard Operating Procedures outlined by the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISIPS).



In a press statement, the GPHA acknowledged the incident but acknowledged that better protocols could have been implemented to prevent escalation. The Authority accepted responsibility for the actions of its security personnel involved in the altercation, affirming that appropriate measures had been taken, including disciplinary action.

Moving forward, the GPHA pledged to review and enhance its operational procedures to ensure smoother interactions and prevent similar incidents in the future.



Below is the statement by GPHA:







