GPRTU raises concerns over NPA's abrupt return of fuel stabilization levy

NPA directed all OMCs to impose a levy on petroleum products

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has expressed disappointment regarding the abrupt reinstatement of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy on petroleum products by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

On April 4, 2024, the NPA directed all Oil Marketing Companies and affiliated stakeholders to impose a levy of 16 pesewas per litre on Petrol, 14 pesewas per litre on Diesel, and 14 pesewas per kilogram of Liquefied Petroleum Gas following the suspension of the levy.



During an interview with Citi News, GPRTU's Public Relations Officer, Abbas Imoro, voiced concern that the sudden reversal would further escalate already burdensome fuel prices.

Imoro emphasized the surprise felt by the union, considering their past advocacy efforts to remove certain taxes from the price build-up. He highlighted the quick withdrawal of the levy suspension, indicating that it contradicts the government's earlier decision in response to stakeholders' concerns.