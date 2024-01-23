GRA begs Akufo-Addo to let SML system run until probe ends

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has implored President Nana Akufo-Addo in a rejoinder, to allow the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) system that has been installed for revenue assurance to run until after the investigation launched into the contract.

The GRA said in its letter to the president dated 16 January 2024 and signed by the Commissioner General of GRA, Rev. Dr Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, that the “system will continue to record data real-time, until your further directive after the conclusion of the investigation.”



The letter said: "Having carefully reviewed the concern and based on our own understanding of the contracts and the deliverable, we are of the opinion that the system that has been installed to enhance revenue assurance, for control purposes, and also to aid with the ongoing investigation, could, with your kindest permission, be allowed to run."



The GRA further noted that although the operations have been suspended and no payment would be made on the contract until the president’s directive, "We can confirm that the suspension to all intents and purposes will lead to revenue losses."



Earlier this month, the president ordered an audit into the SML/GRA contract and suspended its performance, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin, announced in a press statement.



The Tuesday, 2 January 2024 release said, "The president has appointed KPMG, the reputable audit, tax and advisory services firm, to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), a contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain."

The terms of reference of the audit are as follows:



1. Conduct an audit to ascertain the rational or needs assessment performed prior to the contract approval by GRA and assess how the arrangement aligns with specific needs;



2. Assess the appropriateness of the contracting methodology, verifying compliance with legal standards and industry best practices in the procurement process for the selection of SML;



3. Evaluate the degree of alignment between current activities and the stipulated contract scope identifying any deviations;



4. Evaluate the value or benefit that SML has so far offered to GRA through this engagement;

5. Review the financial agreement, including pricing structures, payment terms, and resolution of any financial compliance issues;



6. And submit a report on your findings on the above, together with appropriate recommendations.



The president gave KPMG two weeks to get the work done.