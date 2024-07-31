GRA constitutes team to investigate alleged border bribery incidents

The GRA reiterated its commitment to mobilizing revenue for national development

Source: GNA

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has formed a team to investigate allegations of bribery among staff at the Eastern and Western borders.

This action follows an investigative documentary exposing the porous nature of these borders.



The committee will examine how smugglers evade taxes, potentially with the help of Customs officers, and identify security vulnerabilities.

The GRA expressed gratitude to Joy FM for their investigative work and pledged to keep the public informed about the investigation's outcomes and any resulting sanctions.



The GRA reiterated its commitment to mobilizing revenue for national development.



