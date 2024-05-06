GRA destroys seized tobacco products to curb tax evasion

The GRA estimated GHC 7,951,238.39 in tax losses from the seized tobacco products alone

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has destroyed seized tobacco products from Pulmakom and Tamale, which illegally entered the country, evading taxes and causing substantial revenue losses.

The operation, according to a Citi News report, involving the military command and other security agencies, demonstrates the GRA's commitment to combatting tax evasion.



According to Sector Commander Georgina Lamisi Tibanye, the operation was based on intelligence gathered from British-American Tobacco. She explained the challenges faced in transporting the seized products to their warehouse for further action, citing unsafe conditions and the risk of potential attacks.



Ms. Tibanye disclosed that despite these challenges, a significant quantity of illicit cigarettes was impounded. She mentioned that while some perpetrators escaped, ongoing investigations aim to identify and apprehend those responsible.



The GRA estimated GHC 7,951,238.39 in tax losses from the seized tobacco products alone.

"The exercise was carried out in collaboration with British-American Tobacco, they gave us the intel. We had to engage the military to assist us because of the curfew. The security situation was not favourable, so we had to manage to get what we could get and lock the rest at the warehouse and transported to Tamale. In all, we had 60. 9 million sticks of illicit cigarettes," Ms. Tibanye stated.



The GRA's efforts to combat tax evasion are crucial for protecting national revenue and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.



The destruction of the seized tobacco products serves as a warning to others engaged in similar activities and underscores the GRA's commitment to enforcing tax laws.