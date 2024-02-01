GRA initiates Emissions Levy Act implementation today

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced the commencement of the implementation of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) starting today, Thursday, February 1, 2024.

The Act is set to impose a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions specifically on internal combustion engine vehicles.



Highlighting the alignment with the government's commitment to address greenhouse gas emissions, the GRA emphasized that the implementation of the emissions levy aims to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly technology and green energy.



This initiative is expected to contribute to improved environmental management and the control of air and water pollution.

Individuals obligated to pay the Emissions Levy are instructed to complete the registration process and make levy payments exclusively through the ghana.gov platform, as stated by the authority. Under section 4(4) of Act 1112, those required to issue a road certificate, including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and other testing centers, must demand evidence of payment before issuing a Road Use Certificate.



The GRA urged all vehicle owners to comply with the directive, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their obligation by paying the Emissions Levy as outlined in Act 1112.



