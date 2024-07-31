News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

GRA launches probe into alleged bribery and smuggling at Eastern and Western borders

CUSTOMS GRA0 Officers of the Customs Division of the GRA

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has established a team to investigate allegations of bribery and other misconduct involving staff at the country's Eastern and Western borders.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live