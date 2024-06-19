GRA workers angry with new boss

The controversial deal will ultimately be managed by the next government

Workers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) are upset with Commissioner-General Julie Essiam for unilaterally approving a deal with Tata Consultancy Services and IPMC to manage domestic tax mobilization, set to begin in 2026.

Despite objections from former GRA leaders and the Central Tender Review Committee, Essiam signed the deal, citing budget constraints.



Critics argue this move undermines the current Ghanaian company, Axon Information Systems, which has exceeded revenue targets at lower costs.

Concerns include data security and potential favoritism towards Indian businesses. The controversial deal will ultimately be managed by the next government.



