GRIDCO’s former CEO proposes renewable energy as solution to Ghana’s energy sector debts

Jonathan Baah

Source: GNA

Former GRIDCO CEO Jonathan Baah says diversifying Ghana's energy sources can reduce debt in the energy sector.

He advocates for more renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydro to reduce reliance on expensive thermal power. Delayed government payments and high production costs worsen the debt situation.



Implementing cost-reflective tariffs and effective payment schedules can help. The sector faces a $1.5 billion debt, with technical losses through old infrastructure contributing to the problem.

Baah recommends strategic reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and strong government structures for effective energy management.



