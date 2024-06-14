News

GRIDCo and ECG announce three-week interruption in power supply

Dumsor 1 610x400 A student studying with a lantern due to a power outage

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced potential load management measures for the next three weeks.

