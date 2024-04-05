GRIDCo reports ECG to Energy Minister over poor management of power distribution

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has raised concerns regarding the Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) failure to furnish customers with a load-shedding timetable amidst ongoing power outages, known as 'dumsor'.

In a compliance letter addressed to the Ministry for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh and dated March 28, GRIDCo's concerns were outlined, emphasizing the risk posed by ECG's non-compliance with load-shedding management instructions issued by the National System Control Center (NSCC).



GRIDCo highlighted instances where ECG's failure to adhere to directives has led to a decline in system frequency, potentially resulting in avoidable power outages and system collapse.



The letter stated, "We note with grave concern the repeated instances where Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Operations personnel fail to follow load management instructions issued by the SCC. This non-compliance poses a significant threat to the stability of the power grid, potentially leading to avoidable power outages for customers and system collapse."



GRIDCo refuted claims that emergency disconnections are solely attributed to them, asserting that ECG's disregard for load management instructions breaches regulations.

"When these emergency disconnections occur, ECG publishes customer notices attributing the loss of power supply to GRIDCo, which is not an accurate description of the current situation. Furthermore, ECG’s disregard for load management instructions is a clear violation of the regulations."



In response, GRIDCo urged the Minister of Energy to intervene urgently and ensure ECG's compliance with the issuance of a load-shedding timetable.



"We therefore bring this to your kind attention, Honourable Minister, and seek your urgent intervention to ensure cooperation from ECG with respect to load management operations."