GRIDCo to receive 100MW boost in power supply to address outages

A GRIDCo station

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) is set to receive approximately 100 megawatts of power from Independent Power Generators Ghana, aiming to mitigate power outages and bolster electricity generation across Ghana.

West Coast Gas Ghana Limited issued a statement outlining plans to redirect gas supply to certain power plants, optimizing generation capabilities in the country.



Specifically, gas supply destined for TICO will be redirected to Cenpower, enabling the latter to operate at full combined cycle capacity. Similarly, VRA will redirect gas supply from Kpone Thermal Power Plant to Sunon Asogli Phase 1, allowing it to operate at full combined cycle capacity.



The redirection strategy is designed to enhance efficiency by prioritizing the dispatch of combined cycle plants over simple cycle plants based on current gas supply constraints and available thermal plants.

This initiative is expected to contribute an additional 100MW to the grid, utilizing existing gas resources more effectively to meet power demand.







