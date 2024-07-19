GRNMA wants certificate and diploma nursing courses cancelled

GRMA is proposing for a cancellation of all nursing education programmes below a degree level

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRMA) has proposed elevating all nursing programs to degree level, cancelling certificate and diploma programs.

GRMA's General Secretary, Dr. David Tenkorang Twum, argues this will address healthcare challenges by creating a more qualified nursing workforce.



Twum criticizes the current system's reliance on auxiliary nurses, who constitute 60% of the workforce. He emphasizes Ghana's capacity to train nurses to degree level, noting the effectiveness of a highly skilled nursing workforce in improving maternal health.

The proposal includes upgrading current certificate and diploma holders' qualifications through available courses, aiming for a more professional healthcare system.



Read full article