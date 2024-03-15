GUM opens nominations for parliamentary aspirants

Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) has commenced the nomination process for potential parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 elections, extending invitations to both party members and non-members interested in representing the party nationwide.

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, the Founder and flagbearer of GUM, emphasized that nomination forms would be freely accessible at GUM's constituency offices, affirming the party's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all aspiring candidates.



Rev. Andrews reiterated that the decision to waive nomination fees aimed to eliminate financial barriers and encourage individuals passionate about serving their constituents to step forward.



He emphasized the importance of merit over monetary considerations in selecting parliamentary candidates, underscoring GUM's dedication to fostering inclusive representation in Parliament.



GUM, which gained attention for its notable performance in the 2020 presidential election, is determined to build on its achievements and make significant strides in both the presidential and parliamentary contests of 2024.

Rev. Andrews expressed confidence in GUM's ability to challenge the dominance of traditional parties like the NPP and NDC, highlighting the party's strategic focus on securing parliamentary seats and implementing impactful policies outlined in its manifesto.



With job creation as a central pillar of its agenda, GUM aims to revitalize defunct factories established by Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as outlined in its manifesto. Rev. Andrews outlined plans for economic revitalization, including the establishment of factories in every region and the operation of a free port to stimulate economic growth and improve living standards.



Additionally, GUM envisions reducing reliance on foreign currencies through innovative trade arrangements, aiming to strengthen Ghana's economic independence and promote sustainable development under its governance.