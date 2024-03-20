GWL to spill water from Weija dam to avert potential disaster

Weija Dam

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has revealed its intention to release water from the Weija Dam to mitigate the risk of a potential catastrophe caused by its high water levels.

In a letter dated Thursday, March 7, 2024, GWL clarified that due to the onset of rains, the water level at the Weija Dam has been steadily increasing. To prevent endangerment of lives and properties, controlled spilling is deemed necessary.



GWL stated that the spilling process would initially commence at a low rate to minimize its downstream impact. However, the rate of release would be adjusted based on the incoming flow of water into the dam.



Emphasizing the importance of precautionary measures, GWL emphasized that the spilling would continue as long as the water level in the dam continued to rise, ensuring the safety of the dam structure.

GWL expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the spilling operation.



