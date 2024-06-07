Ga Mantse announces Asantehene’s historic visit to the Ga State

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: 3news

The Ga Mantse's office has announced preparations for the historic visit of the Asantehene on Sunday, June 9.

The planning committee, led by Nii Boi Abbey, revealed that this first-ever visit marks a significant milestone in the history of the Ga and Asante kingdoms.



A special durbar will be hosted by Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II. The visit highlights the strong ties and shared cultural heritage between the two groups. It also aims to promote peace ahead of the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The event will take place at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kanshie, Accra.



