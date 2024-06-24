News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Ga Mantse launches Homowo clean-up campaign: All Shops to close on July 2

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has initiated the Homowo Clean-up exercise, mandating that all shops remain closed on the day of the event, Graphic Online reports.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live