Ga State urged to unite for development

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Homowo celebrations, he stressed the importance of love

Source: GNA

Nii Asere Boi VII, the Asere Mantse, has called on the Ga State to use the Homowo festival as an opportunity to foster unity and peace.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Homowo celebrations, he stressed the importance of love, forgiveness, and peaceful coexistence for progress in the Ga State and the nation.



He urged the community to maintain peace throughout the festival and the upcoming elections.

The festival, which starts on July 27, 2024, celebrates the triumph over hunger and will feature cultural displays and a focus on uniting Asere.



Read full article