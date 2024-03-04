Ga and Nzema culture accept homosexuals – Prof Audrey Gadzekpo reveals

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo

Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Chair of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Board, has challenged the widespread belief that Ghanaian culture uniformly condemns LGBTQ+ activities.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile, she highlighted evidence of such practices within certain local cultures.



Contrary to popular belief, Professor Gadzekpo noted that historical records indicate the existence of homosexual practices in Ghanaian cultures, such as Ga and Nzema. She emphasized that while such practices may not be widely acknowledged, they are documented by sociologists.



Despite the endorsement of the Human Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the Anti-Gay Bill, by Ghana's Parliament, Professor Gadzekpo argued that it violates fundamental human rights guaranteed by the Ghanaian Constitution. She asserted that the CDD will challenge the bill's legality in the Supreme Court if it becomes law.



The bill, which aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy, proposes strict penalties, including imprisonment. Despite amendments made to the bill, with minimum custodial sentences set at three years, concerns remain regarding its impact on Ghana's international relations.

Ghana, like other African nations, is grappling with LGBTQ+ rights issues. Uganda's stringent anti-gay laws serve as a precedent, leading to international sanctions. However, Ghanaian parliamentarians remain steadfast in their stance against external pressure, asserting the country's sovereignty in legislating on such matters.



