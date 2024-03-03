Gabby Otchere-Darko issues caution on consequences of anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has raised concerns over the recently passed anti-LGBTQ bill, warning of potential repercussions.

The bill, approved by Parliament on February 28, 2024, criminalises LGBTQ activities, encompassing their promotion, advocacy, and financial support.



Individuals found in violation of the law could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, with those promoting or sponsoring such acts subject to a prison term between 3 to 5 years.



Taking to social media platform X, Mr. Otchere-Darko expressed his apprehensions about what he referred to as a "harsher anti-LGBTQ Bill" and stressed the need for public awareness regarding its potential implications.



In a statement, he called for media and political figures to educate citizens on both the advantages and disadvantages of the bill if it is enacted into law. Otchere-Darko also encouraged individuals who believe the bill is constitutionally flawed to seek legal remedies.



"Ghana’s parliament, in which is vested the sovereign will of the people, has democratically passed a harsher anti-LGBTQ Bill. Yes, democratically! In fact the threat of being unseated for standing for the rights of gays, etc, certainly created its own culture of silence in the House! But, it is the decision of Parliament and one which enjoys huge popular support in the country. The world must understand that," he said.



"But, Ghanaians must also understand that it comes with consequences. Choices have consequences. We expect the media and the politicians to be fair to the people by letting them know the pros and cons of this decision to impose stiffer penalties against gays, etc. We also expect those who believe the bill is constitutionally wrong to do what is right and go to court"

Mr. Otchere-Darko further urged citizens to trust in Ghana's democracy, emphasising the importance of respecting the country's cultural norms.



"That is democracy! Our institutions of democracy are still strong and alive. Let’s have faith in our democracy. Let’s respect the choices we make and their consequences and believe in the process. Ghana remains a sovereign state, with cultural norms that cannot be wished away but must be respected."



Despite expressing concern, Otchere-Darko maintained optimism in finding a balance between traditional family values and Ghana's historical values of tolerance and diversity.



"I still believe, though, that we can balance our traditional family values with our traditional values of tolerance and diversity. That’s the Ghanaian way. The Ghanaian culture. The Ghanaian spirit. Our history. Our DNA. That is Ghanaian," he concluded.



Below is Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko's post on X:




