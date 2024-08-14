News

Gabby Otchere Darko’s lies led to removal of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Eugene Boakye Antwi

BOakye Antwi On Gabby.png Eugene Boakye Antwi

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Eugene Boakye Antwi, MP for Subin, has accused Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko of orchestrating the removal of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu from his role as Majority Leader.

Antwi claims Otchere-Darko, whom he referred to as "Ghana's Prime Minister," spread lies suggesting that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was behind the push to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Antwi stated that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had no involvement in the calls for Ofori-Atta's removal and described Otchere-Darko as a liar who manipulated the situation, ultimately leading to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's ousting.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com