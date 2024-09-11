News

Gabby returns fire on Ablakwa over state capture allegations

GabbbyScreenshot 2024 09 11 141022.png Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Gabby Otchere-Darko, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has responded to allegations from NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa concerning the acquisition of state lands.

Ablakwa accused Otchere-Darko of involvement in a "state capture" of lands, including Asaase 99.5’s property.

Otchere-Darko clarified that the property was purchased privately in 2020 and was not state-owned. He criticized Ablakwa’s claims as politically motivated, aimed at gaining electoral advantage.

Despite the accusations, Otchere-Darko stated he would not sue or seek an apology, wishing Ablakwa well in opposition.

Source: Daily Guide