Gaddafi financed Rawlings' Limann government overthrow with $1 million - Ex soldier

Corporal Matthew Adabuga, a retired officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, has revealed key events leading to the overthrow of the Limann government, alleging that the late Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi financially supported the coup with a substantial sum.

Adabuga detailed how Jerry John Rawlings, who led the coup, decided to oust President Dr Hilla Limann following his and some military officers' retirement by the government.

Adabuga disclosed that Rawlings had received financial support from Colonel Gaddafi for the coup operations.



