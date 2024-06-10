Galamsey: Cases involving Chinese are thrown out over difficulty finding interpreters – Forestry Commission

There are challenges with timely funding for forest development activities

The Greater Accra Forestry Commission has revealed that cases involving Chinese illegal miners, known as 'galamsey,' are being dismissed in court due to a lack of interpreters for the Chinese language.

George Agbenowoshi, the Deputy Regional Manager, mentioned this during a tree planting event in Accra for Green Ghana Day.

He also highlighted challenges with timely funding for forest development activities, including plantation activities.



