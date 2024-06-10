Menu ›
Galamsey: Cases involving Chinese are thrown out over difficulty finding interpreters – Forestry Commission
Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Greater Accra Forestry Commission has revealed that cases involving Chinese illegal miners, known as 'galamsey,' are being dismissed in court due to a lack of interpreters for the Chinese language.
George Agbenowoshi, the Deputy Regional Manager, mentioned this during a tree planting event in Accra for Green Ghana Day.
He also highlighted challenges with timely funding for forest development activities, including plantation activities.
