Galamsey: Dafeamekpor wants Minerals Commission to own a helicopter to help the fight

Source: 3news

South Dayi MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has urged the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to acquire helicopters to help monitor illegal mining (galamsey) areas effectively.

Speaking on TV3's The Key Points, he emphasized that these agencies, mandated by law, should collaborate with the police and military to stop illegal miners.



He criticized their inaction and called for stricter enforcement of environmental laws.

Dafeamekpor's remarks came after the CEO of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi, revealed that illegal mining spans 13 regions in Ghana, with many challenges still unresolved.



