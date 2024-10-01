Galamsey: Eastern Region Chiefs demand immediate action to end illegal mining to safeguard environment

The workshop concluded with the re-election of Nene Sakite II as President

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has called for immediate action against illegal mining (galamsey) due to its harmful effects on the environment and public health.

They urged the government to engage with them for effective solutions.



The chiefs also emphasized the need for peaceful elections, encouraging political parties to avoid inflammatory language.

They reaffirmed their commitment to support national development in education and healthcare while advocating for marginalized groups.



The workshop concluded with the re-election of Nene Sakite II as President and new representatives for the National House of Chiefs.



