Galamsey Fight: Bediatuo’s health crisis should tell you human lives can’t be sacrificed for monetary gains – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

NDC’s Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, has emphasized that human lives are more valuable than profits made from illegal mining activities.

Speaking on Metro TV, Gyamfi pointed out that the health condition of Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, is a reminder that wealth cannot replace life.



He urged Ghanaians to support responsible and legal mining practices, adding, “It’s not about politics, it’s about your life.

Even in Accra, we feel the impact of illegal mining.” Gyamfi called for accountability from those in power, advocating for a vote against leaders who endorse illegal mining.



