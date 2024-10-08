News

Galamsey: It doesn’t make sense for Organised Labour to meet political parties – GFL

KoomsonScreenshot 2024 10 08 100201.png Abraham Koomson

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: myxyzonline.com

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has rejected a proposal by some members of Organised Labour to meet political parties over illegal mining policies.

Instead, they want President Nana Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency and tackle illegal mining, known as “galamsey.”

GFL’s Secretary-General, Abraham Koomson, said only the President can stop galamsey, not political parties.

Organised Labour plans to strike on October 10 due to the government’s lack of action.

Some groups oppose the strike, calling for more dialogue, but GFL insists the strike is needed to force the government to protect the country’s environment.

