Galamsey Menace: Politicians neck-deep – NDC’s Fred Agbenyo

Fred Agbenyo

Source: Mynewsgh

Fred Agbenyo, Deputy Director of International Affairs for the NDC, claims that high-level politicians are driving illegal galamsey mining in Ghana, leading to severe environmental damage.

On TV3’s NewDay, he criticized the power of chiefs to combat galamsey and questioned the whereabouts of convicted kingpin Aisha Huang.

Agbenyo argues that top politicians and wealthy individuals are the main culprits behind these activities.



