Galamsey: Organized Labour suspends strike

Organized Labour has dramatically suspended its planned strike set for October 10, 2024, despite ongoing government efforts to tackle issues like illegal mining, or galamsey.

This decision follows a contentious meeting where members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and other unions walked out, citing disagreements over unresolved labor concerns.



While the strike aimed to pressure the government for action, recent government announcements of new measures against galamsey may have influenced the suspension.

The reasoning behind the cancellation remains unclear, raising concerns about internal discord within the labor movement.



Read full article