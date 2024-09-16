Galamsey: Repeal L.I that allows for prospecting; stop issuing new mining licenses – Buaben Asamoa

Buaben Asamoa urged for a halt in issuing mining licenses

Source: 3news

Former Adentan MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has called for the repeal of the Legislative Instrument (LI 2462), which allows mining in forest reserves, to address illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.

He criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo's newly formed ministerial committee, led by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, as ineffective, arguing that it won't achieve significant results.



Instead, Buaben Asamoa urged for a halt in issuing mining licenses and stopping excavators from entering forest areas.

He emphasized that stronger, pragmatic steps are needed to tackle the illegal mining crisis.



