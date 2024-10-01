Galamsey: We’ll impose life sentences on illegal miners – Alan

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the presidential candidate for the Movement for Change, has proposed life imprisonment for illegal mining offenders during an event with the Institute of Economic Affairs in Accra on October 1, 2024.

He criticized the current 10-year prison sentence as insufficient deterrence against galamsey and emphasized stricter laws to protect Ghana’s water bodies.



Kyerematen also pledged to use advanced equipment to restore polluted rivers and suggested a one-year ban on all small-scale mining.

Additionally, he plans to establish youth mining companies with seed capital to promote responsible mining practices.



