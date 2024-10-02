Galamsey: We will audit mining concessions – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled a plan to tackle illegal mining (galamsey) and restore Ghana’s environment if elected in 2024.

He aims to conduct audits of mining concessions, hold owners accountable for illegal activities, and impose stricter penalties.



Mahama also plans to ban new mining in forest reserves and require training for small-scale miners on sustainable practices.

Additionally, he proposes setting aside part of mining revenues for environmental restoration to ensure that damage caused by mining is repaired.



