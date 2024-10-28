News

Galamsey fight: Task Force Powerless- Journalist reveals after investigative piece

GalataskScreenshot 2024 10 28 044303.png Erastus explained that the Task Force operates under strict orders from higher-ups

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor has revealed serious shortcomings in Ghana's fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

Following his abduction during research, he criticized the government's Special Task Force, stating it primarily serves public relations rather than enforcement.

Erastus explained that the Task Force operates under strict orders from higher-ups, preventing them from taking meaningful action against illegal miners.

Despite the environmental damage caused by galamsey, including polluted rivers, they are instructed not to engage directly.

