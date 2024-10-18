‘Galamsey’ has no link to illegal mining – MP educates Ghanaians

Robert Wisdom Cudjoe

Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, MP for Prestea Huni-Valley, has clarified that the term “galamsey” refers to the manual process used by small-scale miners to extract and sell gold, and is not inherently linked to illegal mining.

Speaking on Onua FM, he emphasized that galamsey simply means “gather them and sell,” and should not be confused with illegal mining.

He noted that traditional mining in Prestea Huni-Valley, where locals manually crush rocks without damaging water bodies or forests, differs from illegal operations often run by non-residents with advanced equipment.



