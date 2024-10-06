Galamsey is a menace, let’s not politicise the fight – Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for NPP

Source: 3news

The Director of Communications for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has urged Ghanaians to depoliticize the fight against illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), describing it as a national issue that needs collective action.

Ahiagbah raised concerns about a rumored GHC400,000 donation from the NDC to Organized Labour, questioning whether the donation influenced their sudden anti-galamsey stance and upcoming strike.



President Akufo-Addo has also appealed to labor unions to postpone their planned nationwide strike, set for October 10, to give the government more time to address illegal mining concerns.

Further discussions are expected.



Read full article