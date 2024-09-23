Galamsey’s real culprits hold political power, not the young individuals usually arrested – NPP Chair

Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong

Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, Chairman of the UK branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), believes the real culprits behind illegal mining (galamsey) are wealthy masterminds who use their resources and political influence, while young people arrested at mining sites are merely trying to survive.

He referred to these young workers as "small flies" and called for alternative livelihoods for them in galamsey-prone areas.

Wofa K emphasized the need for a government initiative, even if it requires loans, to provide sustainable solutions and tackle the root causes of illegal mining.



