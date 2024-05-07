Gamashie youth lead community cleanup and desilting initiative

This initiative occurs every two weeks

The youth of Gamashie, under the leadership of their Youth Chief, Nii Tetteh M)waam) I, have taken a proactive step towards improving sanitation and waste management in their community by organizing a regular cleaning and desilting exercise.

This initiative, which occurs every two weeks, demonstrates their commitment to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents.



Supported by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the youth received logistical assistance and trucks for collecting debris.



This collaboration highlights the significance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges. Gilbert Nii Ankrah, Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, commended the youth for their initiative, stating that such efforts are crucial for maintaining a clean and healthy environment.



Ankrah emphasized the importance of sustainable waste management practices and encouraged residents to adopt the 3 R's: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. He praised the Youth Chief and the youth of Gamashie for their dedication, noting that their actions set a positive example for other communities to follow.

The Youth Chief expressed gratitude for the support from the AMA and stressed the importance of community involvement in environmental conservation. He highlighted the dual focus of the initiative on both cleaning the community and desilting, which helps prevent flooding during the rainy season.



By regularly clearing silt and debris from gutters and drainage systems, the community aims to reduce the risk of flooding and improve overall sanitation.



The initiative in Gamashie serves as a model for community-led environmental action, demonstrating the impact of local initiatives in creating cleaner and healthier living environments.



It is hoped that other communities will be inspired to emulate this example, leading to a cleaner and healthier Accra for all residents.