Gaza war could go on for rest of 2024, says Israel PM's aide

Isreal War 7 Months.png Israel is facing growing international pressure to outline a strategy to end the fighting

Thu, 30 May 2024 Source: BBC

An Israeli official expects the war against Hamas in Gaza to continue for at least another seven months.

Israel’s military has taken control of 75% of the buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border and there have been more Israeli air strikes in the southern city of Rafah.

The last hospital in Rafah is barely functional and a "full incursion" by Israeli troops could lead to its closure and a "substantial" number of deaths.

Israel is facing growing international pressure to outline a strategy to end the fighting and a post-war vision for the Palestinian territory.

