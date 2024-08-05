Gender Ministry launches Strategic Plan to empower street-connected children

The plan focuses on inter-sectorial collaboration and family responsibility

Source: GNA

Madam Dakoa Newman, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has launched a five-year Strategic Plan to empower street-connected children and young persons through comprehensive rehabilitation.

The plan focuses on inter-sectorial collaboration and family responsibility to ensure these children enjoy the same rights as all children in Ghana.



The strategy addresses challenges identified in past surveys, including a 2011 study finding 61,492 street-connected children in Accra and subsequent initiatives in 2015 and 2017.

Madam Newman highlighted ongoing efforts and collaborations, thanking partners and urging further support from stakeholders for effective implementation.



Read full article