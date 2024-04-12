George Andah pays heartfelt tribute to late Mawuena Trebarh

George Andah

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, George Andah, has honored the memory of late Mawuena Trebarh who passed away on April 11, 2024, following a brief illness.

She was the sister of the late renowned BBC broadcaster Komla Dumor.



Andah fondly remembered Mrs. Trebarh as not only a cherished friend and sister but also a former colleague, emphasizing her kindness, warmth, and indomitable spirit that touched the lives of many.



He expressed his deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this challenging time.

"In loving memory of Mawuena Dumor Trebah, a cherished friend, sister, and former colleague whose warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit touched the lives of many. Your presence illuminated every room, and your legacy of wisdom, can-do spirit, compassion, and dedication will continue to inspire us. My deepest condolences to your family and loved ones during this difficult time," Andah wrote on Facebook.



