George Opare Addo holds Ghanaian voters accountable for energy crisis, calls out NPP

George Opare Addo

George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the NDC, criticizes Ghanaian voters for the ongoing energy crisis, suggesting that electing NDC's John Mahama instead of the NPP's Akufo-Addo would have prevented it.

In response to reports of ECG's efforts to address power issues, Opare Addo expresses frustration, blaming voters who supported Akufo-Addo for the situation, calling them accomplices to the government's failures.

Opare Addo accuses the NPP of disrespecting Ghanaians by denying the existence of "dumsor" and failing to acknowledge mismanagement of the energy sector, highlighting the issue of unpaid debts to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as a key factor in the crisis.