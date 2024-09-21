Georgian trans model murdered after parliament passes ‘anti-LGBTQ+’ law

Kesaria Abramidze

Kesaria Abramidze, a well-known Georgian transgender model, was murdered in her Tbilisi apartment, a day after Georgia passed a law curbing LGBTQ+ rights.

The law, approved by parliament, includes bans on Pride events, same-sex marriages, and gender-affirming treatments.



Critics link the murder to rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment fueled by the government’s rhetoric.



The EU and civil society groups condemned the law, warning it increases discrimination.

Abramidze’s death has sparked tributes and calls for change, with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili urging the country to reflect on the tragic incident.



A man has been arrested in connection with the crime.



