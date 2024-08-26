Georgina Wood, Ken Ofori-Atta & others named in state land grab

Ablakwa accuses the government of "State Capture," calling for urgent reforms

MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has exposed top officials in President Akufo-Addo's administration, including Ken Ofori-Atta and ex-Chief Justice Georgina Wood, for allegedly buying prime state lands in Accra at extremely low prices.

These plots, worth up to $600,000, were reportedly sold for as little as GHS 183,752 without proper public transparency.



Ablakwa accuses the government of "State Capture," calling for urgent reforms to stop the misuse of public assets.

The revelations have sparked widespread anger, with many demanding accountability and the return of the lands to the state.



