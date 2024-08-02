Get ready for 24-hour Economy - Jane Naana to Companies

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, has urged manufacturers and traders to prepare for a 24-hour economy if the NDC wins the next election.

Speaking at a durbar in Denkyira Bibianiha, she emphasized that the policy aims to counter economic downturns through tax incentives, job creation, and increased productivity.



Addressing local concerns about joblessness and poverty, Opoku-Agyemang promised enhanced infrastructure and support for small businesses.

She assured voters that the NDC, with its history of development, is poised to restore hope and drive economic growth.



Read full article