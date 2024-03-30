Ghana AIDS Commission urges safe sex practices during Kwahu Easter festival

Ghana AIDS Commission

The Ghana AIDS Commission has highlighted the risk of HIV transmission during festive events like the Kwahu Easter festival, urging attendees to prioritize safe sex practices.

In a bid to mitigate the spread of HIV, the Commission is advocating for condom use among Easter celebrants in Kwahu, emphasizing the importance of protection during sexual activities.

As part of their campaign to combat HIV transmission, the Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, will distribute free condoms and offer HIV testing services to individuals attending the Kwahu Easter festivities.